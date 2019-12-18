In yet another incident of violence on women and rape reported everyday , a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his son’s nine-year-old classmate in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, police said on Wednesday.

Mohan Lakra was arrested on Tuesday evening based on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents at Gandhinagar police station in Ambikapur town, a senior police official said.

The victim, a class 3 student of a government school, was returning home from school, on Monday, when the incident took place, he said.

Lakra offered her a lift home on his motorcycle, but instead took her to his house and allegedly tried to sexually assault her, the official said.

The accused then dropped the victim near her house, after which she confided in her mother, he added.

Lakra has been charged with kidnapping and attempt to rape under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.