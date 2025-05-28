Chhattisgarh health department on high alert as fresh COVID-19 cases emerge, new surveillance protocol rolled out

Following the detection of new COVID-19 cases in Durg and Raipur on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Health Department has gone on high alert, launching a comprehensive surveillance protocol to curb the potential spread of infections. The renewed vigilance follows growing concerns over sporadic resurgences of the virus and the emergence of new variants.

Under the new protocol, all government and private hospitals across the state are mandated to intensify surveillance of ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) cases. The directive, issued by the Directorate of Health Services, requires mandatory entry of patients with cold, cough, fever, or similar symptoms into the IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform) portal via the designated “L-form” for both OPD and IPD cases.

To strengthen community-level monitoring, health workers and Mitanins (village health volunteers) have been instructed to report symptomatic individuals through the portal’s community-based surveillance (CBS) module at https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs/#.

Hospitals have also been directed to enforce mandatory mask usage, promote respiratory hygiene, and ensure the availability of essential protective equipment such as PPE kits and masks. Stockpiles of essential medicines for symptomatic treatment are to be reviewed and replenished as required.

Importantly, if ILI or SARI patients fail to respond to symptomatic treatment and have underlying conditions, doctors have been directed to conduct COVID-19 tests. Positive samples are to be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to AIIMS Raipur to detect emerging variants.

The state will also assess the operational readiness of PSA oxygen plants across districts to ensure emergency preparedness. Daily reporting of all confirmed cases to the state surveillance unit through the IHIP portal has been made mandatory.

This strategic move by the Chhattisgarh government aims to bolster disease surveillance, prevent another wave of COVID-19, and ensure rapid identification and containment of new variants, placing public health preparedness firmly at the forefront.