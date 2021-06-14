The FIR had been registered based on a complaint filed by one Akash Sharma who is the State President of National Student Union of India.

Singh had tweeted a document alleging that it was a toolkit created by Congress party to tarnish the image of the country and Narendra Modi.

The Congress party had denied such claims and had maintained that the document was forged to tarnish the reputation of the party.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, Chhattisgarh police had registered case against Singh for offences under Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (public mischief), 469 (forgery) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Court stated that the offence under Sections 504 and 505 are not made out since public peace or tranquility was not affected by the tweet.

“If we see the face value of FIR, no offence under Sections 504 and 505 of IPC is made out as the averments of the FIR reflect that by the Tweet of the petitioner, Congressmen are aggravated which clearly indicates that no public peace or tranquility is being adversely affected,” the Court said.