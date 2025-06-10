Chhattisgarh HC evacuated after bomb threat by pro-Kasab group

The Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email, purportedly sent by an outfit named ‘Madras Tigers for Ajmal Kasab.’

The threat claimed that explosives had been planted inside the premises, thus triggering an immediate and high-level security response.

The threat came just as judicial work resumed after the summer recess on Monday. The message, sent from the email ID abdul abdia@outlook.com, referenced several sensitive issues, including the hanging of Ajmal Kasab, the convicted terrorist behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the alleged detention of certain individuals. The email referred to the act as part of a “sacred mission,” intensifying concerns about its ideological undertones.

Treating the message with utmost seriousness, court protocol officers immediately alerted Bilaspur Police. Within minutes, the High Court complex was evacuated. Judges, advocates, court staff, and litigants were moved to safety as the premises were cordoned off.

A comprehensive security operation followed. Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), dog squads, and multiple police teams thoroughly searched the premises, including courtrooms, judge chambers, lobbies, parking areas, and record rooms. After nearly three hours of operations, no explosive materials or suspicious items were discovered.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Singh said, “Our preliminary investigation has not uncovered any explosives, but we are treating the case with the utmost seriousness. Cyber forensic teams are working in coordination with central agencies to trace the origin of the email.”

The mention of Ajmal Kasab, the convicted terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has raised serious concerns about the potential ideological motivations behind the threat. While the identity and credibility of the group remain under investigation, cybersecurity experts are analyzing digital footprints to identify the source.

Authorities suspect the threat may have been aimed at disrupting judicial functions and spreading panic. Though the immediate threat has been ruled out, security arrangements at the High Court have been significantly tightened, and investigations remain ongoing.