Deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation has prompted the Chhattisgarh government to ramp up the supply of RTPCR kit and Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug, which reportedly ran out of stock in many cities and towns during the past 10 days.

Chhattisgarh government was caught unawares when the second wave of corona positive caseload in the tiny tribal-state sky-rocketed. Vexed thus, CM Bhupesh Baghel instructed the officials to send a team to Hyderabad and Pune to ensure a smooth supply of RTPCR kit and Remdesivir drug, essential in fighting the pandemic.

Indian Pharmaceutical companies producing the drugs helpful in fighting corona have been hard-pressed against huge global demand and supply bottlenecks. Baghel also instructed the officials to make negative RTPCR test reports mandatory within 72 hours for passengers coming from other states.

He also asked the officials to strictly check the passengers arriving without a negative report and place them in compulsory quarantine.

Describing the pandemic situation in the state as worrisome the CM said that the second wave of infection is also spreading in the villages. Check those coming from outside the state, to prevent this situation from worsening further, he added. Instructions to establish quarantine centers in villages have already been issued.

Baghel asked the officials of the Health Department to engage with the private hospitals to revise the corona treatment rates to ease the financial burden on the patients. For this to make it happen, the treatment of Corona should be associated with the Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme, he advised. The CM urged the MLAs to spend their MLA funds to increase the number of beds and ventilators with oxygen and ICU facilities.

Covid-19 situation in the state has turned so horrific that 15 out of 28 districts have been locked down, active cases are over 86,000 with 4777 deaths.