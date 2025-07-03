Chhattisgarh expands fertiliser targets to offset DAP shortfall, assures supply for kharif 2025

To address the shortfall of Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) caused by reduced imports, the Chhattisgarh government has swiftly implemented a contingency plan, ensuring farmers receive uninterrupted fertiliser supplies during the ongoing Kharif season.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured cultivators that they need not worry about DAP scarcity. “The government has ensured sufficient alternatives like NPK and SSP fertilisers. Based on recommendations from agricultural scientists and experts at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, these substitutes will maintain healthy crop productivity,” said the Chief Minister. He added that cooperative societies are being closely monitored to meet farmer demand efficiently.

Under the revised distribution strategy, targets for NPK (20:20:0:13 and 12:32:16 formulations) have been increased by 3.10 lakh metric tonnes and for SSP (Single Super Phosphate) by 1.80 lakh metric tonnes. Consequently, the total fertiliser distribution goal for Kharif 2025 has been raised from 14.62 LMT to 17.18 LMT.

Initially, the agriculture department had set a target of 7.12 LMT of urea, 3.10 LMT of DAP, 1.80 LMT of NPK, 60,000 MT of MOP, and 2.0 LMT of SSP. With the DAP shortfall, its revised target has been reduced to 1.03 LMT, while NPK and SSP have been increased to 4.90 LMT and 3.53 LMT, respectively. The targets for urea and MOP remain unchanged.

Agricultural experts have welcomed the shift, stating that balanced application of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash can adequately compensate for reduced DAP. “Three bags of SSP and one bag of urea provide equivalent nutrients to DAP, without compromising yield,” officials explained. Bio-fertilisers have also been recommended as supplementary alternatives.

As per the Agriculture Department, 12.13 LMT of fertilisers have been stocked for the season. Of this, 7.29 LMT have already been distributed to farmers, while 4.84 LMT remain available across cooperative and private sector channels.

Experts added that SSP not only supports root development but also improves crop quality. With this proactive strategy, Chhattisgarh is well-positioned to meet fertiliser demand for over 80% of its rural farming population despite national supply constraints.