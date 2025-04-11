Chhattisgarh emerges as India’s new electronics powerhouse

A state-of-the-art Common Facility Centre (CFC) is being established in Sector 22 of Naya Raipur under the Greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Cluster initiative, marking a significant step in Chhattisgarh’s journey toward becoming a national hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Designed to foster innovation, industrial collaboration, and employment generation, the CFC will offer critical infrastructure and technical support to startups and industries working in sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, automation, and renewable energy solutions.

Developed by the Naya Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority, the project has received Rs 75 crore in central assistance from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the EMC 2.0 scheme.

With a total cost of Rs 108.43 crore, the remaining Rs 33.43 crore will be contributed by the Chhattisgarh government. Spread over 3.23 acres, the facility will house cutting-edge capabilities including printed circuit board prototyping, 3D printing, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing, and environmental and reliability assessments.

These services will be instrumental for companies engaged in manufacturing SCADA panels, solar charge controllers, LED lighting solutions, and advanced electronic components.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has stated that the goal is not merely to attract industrial units but to empower the state’s youth with new-age technical opportunities and strengthen the vision of a self-reliant Chhattisgarh.

He affirmed that the Common Facility Centre will serve as a gateway for investors and firmly establish Chhattisgarh on the electronics manufacturing map of India.

The CFC is expected to particularly benefit small enterprises and startups by offering them a platform to test product quality, develop prototypes, and move swiftly toward full-scale production. The initiative is poised to enhance employment opportunities and fuel industrial expansion across the state.

In a major boost to this momentum, Polymatech Electronics, a pioneering semiconductor manufacturer, has announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore to establish its second manufacturing plant in Naya Raipur.

This advanced facility will manufacture power semiconductor modules and satellite communication equipment, while also contributing to India’s efforts in 5G, 6G, and next-generation semiconductor chip development. Polymatech, founded in 2019, has a strong manufacturing base in Chennai, where it produces and packages LED chips.

Internationally, the company operates an advanced semiconductor testing facility in California, which has served multinational clients worldwide for over five decades. In France, it manufactures monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon, silicon carbide, and sapphire wafers—materials critical to semiconductor fabrication.

The upcoming unit in Chhattisgarh will focus on the production of critical components such as field-effect transistors (FETs), MOSFETs, and thyristors—essential for electric vehicles and advanced power electronics.

The facility is expected to generate over 5,000 high-skilled job opportunities for young engineers in the region. In doing so, it will bridge critical technical gaps in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, fortify domestic supply chains, and support the nation’s ambition to become a global semiconductor powerhouse.

Thyristors function as electronic switches that permit current to flow in a single direction and are commonly used in AC-DC power control systems. Field-effect transistors (FETs) use electric fields to regulate current flow, while MOSFETs (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors) offer efficient, high-speed switching with low power consumption.

Semiconductor fabrication refers to the process of transforming raw silicon wafers into integrated circuits (ICs), whereas semiconductor packaging protects these chips from environmental factors and ensures their reliable electrical and mechanical integration into electronic devices.

Together, the establishment of the Common Facility Centre and Polymatech’s landmark Rs 10,000 crore investment represent a pivotal chapter in Chhattisgarh’s industrial evolution.

These initiatives not only reinforce the state’s emergence as a hub for electronics and semiconductor innovation but also align seamlessly with India’s broader vision of achieving technological self-reliance.

By combining advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge manufacturing, and a strong focus on skill development, Naya Raipur is poised to become a driving force in the nation’s high-tech ambitions—positioning Chhattisgarh as a critical player in shaping the future of India’s digital and manufacturing economy.