Chhattisgarh Education Department under fire for students’ risky farewell stunts

A series of reckless stunts performed by Class 12 students during farewell celebrations in the Kawardha and Ambikapur districts have sparked outrage with viral videos exposing alarming negligence by the Education Department, school authorities, and raising serious questions about student safety.

The incidents that occurred this week involved high-speed vehicles, alcohol, and daredevilry, all under the apparent approval of teachers and school management.

At Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Kawardha, students marked their farewell with a dangerous display of bravado. Videos show groups entering the school premises hanging from moving Scorpio SUVs, riding tractors in a “JCB-style” entry, and performing stunts on bikes and tractors within the campus. Shockingly, teachers were present but failed to intervene, even as students balanced precariously on vehicles and flaunted liquor bottles.

The school management compounded the controversy by uploading the footage to its official social media accounts, set to the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Animal’s soundtrack. This move, intended to glorify the event, instead drew widespread condemnation for endorsing life threatening behavior.

In Ambikapur, students from Swami Atmanand School in Batauli, took the chaos to public roads. After a farewell party at a private hotel, groups of teenagers were filmed hanging out of car windows, waving liquor bottles, and speeding on the National Highway. Girls were seen clinging to car roofs, while boys performed stunts on the Ring Road, creating reels for social media clout. The videos, shot on Monday, have since gone viral, prompting local police to investigate.

The most disturbing aspect of these incidents is the complicity of educational institutions. In Kawardha, teachers not only witnessed the stunts but also filmed them, with one staff member later sharing the video online. Parents and activists have slammed the school’s lax oversight, questioning how tractors and SUVs were allowed on campus for such activities.

While the Ambikapur Police have reprimanded minors and their parents, no formal charges have been filed yet. In contrast, authorities in the Surguja district registered an FIR against eight students earlier this month for similar stunts, signaling a crackdown on such behavior. Activists demand stricter enforcement of traffic laws and accountability for schools enabling these acts.

The incidents highlight a growing trend among youths to prioritise viral fame over safety. Psychologists warn that the glorification of such stunts on platforms like Instagram and YouTube fuels risky behavior. “The desire for likes is overriding common sense,” said Arti Pandey, a child safety expert. “Schools and parents must step in before tragedies occur.”

Meanwhile, netizens are demanding punitive action against negligent school staff and stricter monitoring of farewell and other school events by authorities.