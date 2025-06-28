Chhattisgarh CM vouches for ‘Modi ki guarantee’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday reiterated his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision by stating, “Our government is implementing ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ on every front of development, from housing and women’s welfare to transparent governance and digital rural infrastructure.”

He was addressing a public gathering in Tapkara, Jashpur district, where he inaugurated a new tehsil office and announced the town’s elevation to Nagar Panchayat status, measures aimed at deepening administrative outreach in the region.

The tehsil status will benefit residents of 33 villages by providing easier access to land and revenue-related services. Additionally, the Chief Minister approved ₹50 lakh for the beautification of the Tapkara stadium and announced the construction of a rest house in Farsabahar.

Highlighting key welfare initiatives, Sai noted that 18 lakh homes have already been sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojana, 70 lakh women are receiving ₹1,000 per month under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, and the support price for tendu leaf collectors has been increased to ₹5,500 per standard bag.

He also announced the rollout of Atal Digital Seva Kendras in rural areas to offer banking services at the panchayat level by the upcoming Panchayat Day.

District Collector Rohit Vyas stated, “With the opening of the tehsil office and the upcoming link court of the SDM in Farsabahar, administrative services will now be more accessible to local farmers, landowners, and students.”

In a parallel development, CM Sai virtually inaugurated the two-day Agri-Horti Expo and Buyer-Seller Meet under the “Krishi Kranti” campaign in Jashpur. Leading agri-enterprises including JioMart Retail, Dehaat, Honest Farm, Dharagiri, and Avani Ayurveda are participating to facilitate direct procurement agreements with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), helping eliminate middlemen.

“With abundant crops like jackfruit, mango, lychee, pear, and even apples, Jashpur holds immense agri-business potential,” said Sai. “This platform ensures farmers get fair prices and direct market access.”

He emphasized the use of Soil Health Cards to promote scientific farming and highlighted central and state efforts to raise awareness. Jashpur has also been selected under the pilot phase of the state’s dairy development initiative, alongside five other districts, to further boost rural income.