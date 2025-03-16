Chhattisgarh CM Sai advocates scientific temper with innovative school programs

In a unique convergence of tradition and modernity, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai marked Holi by highlighting the state’s advancements in science education during a meeting with Jashpur-based educator Vivek Pathak at his Bagiya residence.

Pathak presented a curated album documenting groundbreaking science awareness programs implemented across schools in the Jashpur district, underscoring the region’s growing commitment to nurturing young innovators.

Pathak’s album, filled with news clippings and photographs, showcased initiatives such as student-led robotics workshops, astronomy clubs, and collaborations with national scientific bodies. These efforts aim to bridge classroom learning with real-world applications, fostering critical thinking and creativity among students.

Chief Minister Sai, visibly enthused, remarked, “The youth of Jashpur are not just dreaming of the stars — they are preparing to reach them. This district is poised to become a cradle of innovation, thanks to these transformative programs.” He also recalled his recent discussion with ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath, emphasizing the importance of early exposure to space science. “Science unlocks infinite possibilities. By empowering our students today, we lay the foundation for tomorrow’s breakthroughs,” he added.

Under Sai’s leadership, Jashpur has emerged as a model for science education. Plans are underway for virtual sessions with ISRO scientists to introduce students to space technology. State-funded laboratories equipped with 3D printers and AI tools have been established in more than 50 schools, enabling hands-on learning experiences. Additionally, over 1,200 educators have been trained in experiential learning methodologies since 2023, ensuring that students receive practical exposure beyond textbooks.

The initiatives align with the BJP-led state government’s broader agenda to position Chhattisgarh as a knowledge-driven economy. While Opposition leaders have welcomed the programs, they have also called for expanded access in remote areas. Congress MLA Umesh Patel emphasized the need for inclusivity, stating, “Science should transcend geography.”

The Holi-day meeting symbolized more than festive goodwill, it reflected a governance ethos that blends cultural heritage with a forward-looking vision. As families across Chhattisgarh celebrated with colors, the CM’s message resonated– “True progress lies in nurturing curiosity. Every child with a microscope or telescope today is a scientist shaping our tomorrow.”