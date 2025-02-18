Chhattisgarh CM blasts Congress over Sam Pitroda’s China remark, questions party’s nationalist stand

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of aligning with “separatists and enemies of India” following controversial remarks by Sam Pitroda, the party’s Overseas Congress chief, on India-China relations. The political firestorm erupted after Pitroda questioned the perceived threat from China, calling it “overblown” and urging a shift from confrontation to collaboration.

In an interview with a news agency on February 17, Pitroda stated, “I don’t understand the threat from China. This issue is often exaggerated because the US has a habit of defining enemies. We need to stop assuming China is the enemy from day one.” His remarks drew immediate backlash, with the BJP accusing the Congress of undermining India’s sovereignty and insulting soldiers martyred in the 2020 Galwan clashes.

The Congress swiftly distanced itself from Pitroda’s comments. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh clarified on X, “The views expressed by Mr. Pitroda are NOT the Indian National Congress’s stance. China remains India’s foremost foreign policy and security challenge.” Ramesh highlighted the party’s criticism of Prime Minister Modi’s handling of China, including his 2020 “clean chit” to Beijing post-Galwan.

However, CM Sai dismissed these clarifications as a “pre-meditated strategy” to shield the party. “Congress first lets its leaders appease enemies, then labels their remarks as personal. If they disagree with Pitroda, why not expel him?” he demanded.

The BJP escalated its offensive, linking Pitroda’s remarks to a broader Congress-China nexus. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged, “Pitroda’s words reflect the Congress mindset. Is this not an insult to Galwan martyrs?.” Another BJP leader, Tuhin Sinha, referenced the controversial 2008 MoU between Congress and China’s Communist Party, insinuating covert ties.

Defence experts also weighed in. Retired naval officer GJ Singh criticised Pitroda for ignoring historical betrayals, including the 1962 war and recent border skirmishes.

This is not Pitroda’s first brush with controversy. In 2024, he was briefly removed as the Overseas Congress chief after likening South Indians to Africans and advocating inheritance taxes. Despite assurances of restraint, his latest remarks have reignited debates about his role in the party. Critics argue that his proximity to the Gandhi family emboldens his statements, which often clash with Congress’s public stance.

The row comes at a critical juncture as political parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, with national security dominating the discourse. While the Congress attempts to project unity, Pitroda’s repeated missteps have handed the BJP ammunition to question its commitment to India’s territorial integrity. CM Sai’s fiery rhetoric underscores the BJP’s strategy to paint Congress as soft on China—a charge amplified by Rahul Gandhi’s past praise for China’s governance model.