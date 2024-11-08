Chhattisgarh CM accuses Congress of conspiring for return of separatism in J&K

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of attempting to revive separatism and violence in Jammu & Kashmir.

With a strongly-worded statement on Friday, Sai targeted Congress for supporting the National Conference’s proposal in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly for the reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A, accusing the party of encouraging discord in the region.

He contended that the Congress’s backing of the proposal, along with the National Conference, demonstrates a dangerous agenda that seeks to plunge Jammu & Kashmir back into the “dark era” of terrorism. “It is a brazen attempt to appease Pakistan and anti-national forces, manipulating the people of Jammu & Kashmir into unrest once again,” he said.

The chief minister decried the situation in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, pointing out that “those who stand firm for peace and development” are forcibly removed by marshals. Meanwhile, he asserted, Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP are aligned in a disturbing push to restore conditions ripe for extremism.

Since the historic abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Sai emphasised Jammu & Kashmir has seen a transformational decline in violence. “There has been a 70% decrease in terrorist incidents, and civilian deaths have plummeted by nearly 80%,” he highlighted. Tourism, too, has flourished, with a 300% surge in international visitors, while the region’s budget has grown by 17%, signaling an economic revival many once thought impossible.

In this context, Sai cited the G-20 summit’s success in the valley and a massive Rs 80,000 crore investment package that has attracted unprecedented development. “The past four years have seen a threefold increase in investment in Jammu & Kashmir, marking an era of peace and progress,” he noted, crediting the abrogation for reshaping the region’s future.

He accused the Congress of harbouring a regressive vision for Jammu & Kashmir. “Congress’s backing of special status shows they seek to undo all that has been achieved, resurrecting the traumatic conflicts of the 1990s,” Sai warned. Calling on the Congress to clarify its motivations, he demanded that the party explain why it is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

Turning to the recent proceedings in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, he condemned the conduct of the Speaker, alleging bias and a disregard for legislative protocol. “Reports suggest the Speaker orchestrated a proposal meeting with ministers and drafted it personally – a move that undermines constitutional integrity,” he stated, questioning the legitimacy of a proposal passed hurriedly through a voice vote.

The chief minister declared that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A is now part of history, and Jammu & Kashmir’s Assembly lacks the authority to challenge Parliament and the Supreme Court on this matter. “Reviving these provisions is legally impossible and politically unthinkable,” he stated resolutely.

Sai turned his attention to regional leaders, specifically National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. He alleged that Abdullah deliberately sidestepped mentioning Pakistan following recent terror attacks linked to Pakistan, a decision he claimed reflects a lack of commitment to India’s interests. He called on Congress to own up to its intentions and face the nation’s questions directly.