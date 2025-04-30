Chhattisgarh BJP to launch awareness campaign on Waqf Act

The Chhattisgarh BJP is set to launch a statewide awareness campaign titled Waqf Sudhar Janjagran Abhiyan from May 1 to May 10 to highlight recent legislative reforms concerning the Waqf Amendment Act and the repeal of the Muslim Waqf Act.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, party president Kiran Singh Deo informed that Union Minister Jitendra Singh will visit the state during the campaign and participate in a series of outreach programs and community events.

Singh is scheduled to address a press conference in Raipur, where he will elaborate on the objectives of the Waqf reforms, focusing on transparency, institutional accountability, and the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development.

He will also address alleged misuse of Waqf properties under the previous Congress-led regime, especially after the 2013 amendment, and raise awareness about illegal encroachments by local Waqf boards.

Chhattisgarh BJP president Kiran Singh Deo further announced that the BJP will host a town hall event, bringing together religious leaders, doctors, artists, legal professionals, academics, women activists, media figures, and social media influencers. The discussion will center on the recently enacted Umeed Adhiniyam and its implications for various communities.

As part of the campaign, a dedicated dialogue focused on women’s issues will be organised under the leadership of the party’s Minority and Mahila Morchas. These meetings will emphasize how the Waqf reforms represent progressive, women-friendly legislation.

Influential female figures, including artists and community voices, will be invited to share their perspectives.

The BJP will also hold interactions with Islamic religious leaders and imams. These meetings, led by central leaders, aim to communicate the government’s respect for religious freedoms while promoting the socio-economic upliftment of the Muslim community. Leaders will encourage positive dialogue around the benefits of the new amendments.

Christian community engagement will take place in regions with significant Christian populations, where BJP leaders and minority cell representatives will organise Eesai Sadbhavna Baithaks to promote dialogue and address community concerns.

Similarly, dialogue with tribal communities will be carried out under the leadership of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha. BJP leaders will hold meetings with tribal heads, sarpanches, priests, teachers, and elected PESA representatives.

Senior BJP leader Anurag Agarwal said, “These initiatives underscore the BJP’s commitment to protect tribal lands from Waqf related encroachments and reinforce the message that the new legal framework seeks to ensure security and fairness in tribal dominated areas.”

The campaign will also include informal interactions with Muslim citizens under the theme “Umeed par Charcha”, with an aim to encourage open, honest conversations at the grassroots level, Agarwal stated.

Kiran Singh Deo accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about the Waqf reforms, stating, “The biggest sufferers of Waqf misuse have been ordinary Muslims. For years, a handful of powerful individuals controlled Waqf properties, often at the cost of the larger community.

“Our reforms seek to bring transparency and ensure these resources are used for genuine welfare.”

Reacting to the BJP’s announcement, Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said, “This so-called awareness campaign is a thinly veiled attempt to incite division and communal polarisation. The Waqf Board is a statutory institution governed by established legal procedures.

“If the BJP is genuinely concerned about irregularities, it should act through lawful channels instead of launching politically driven campaigns. The BJP is trying to divert attention from real issues such as inflation, unemployment, and agrarian distress. The people of Chhattisgarh are aware of such tactics and will not be swayed.”

The campaign is likely to spark intense political debate in the coming days, with both the BJP and Congress firming up their respective narratives on critical issues such as minority rights, land governance, and administrative transparency.

As public discourse intensifies, senior journalist Uchit Sharma, expects a series of counter-statements, press briefings, and community outreach efforts from both sides, making the issue a focal point in the broader conversation around legal reform and social equity.