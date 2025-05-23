Chhattisgarh bids adieu to CoBRA commando, CM vows to crush Naxalism by 2026

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday paid tribute to CoBRA commando Solanki Mehul Bhai Nandlal, who laid down his life during a fierce anti-Naxal operation in the dense forests of Usoor in Bijapur district. The 28-year-old CRPF constable was part of a critical mission to flush out Maoist insurgents when he was fatally wounded in a gun battle, becoming the latest martyr in India’s decades-long struggle against Left Wing Extremism.

As the tricolour-draped coffin of Constable Mehul Bhai was carried out of the 4th Battalion Headquarters of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces at Mana in Raipur, Chief Minister Sai, along with Home Minister Vijay Sharma and DGP Arun Dev Gautam, shouldered the mortal remains, a gesture symbolising the state’s collective mourning and respect.

Advertisement

“The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers will not go in vain,” declared CM Sai. “Shaheed Mehul Bhai embodied the highest ideals of courage and patriotism. We stand firmly with his family in this hour of unimaginable loss and reaffirm our pledge — Naxalism will be eradicated from Chhattisgarh by March 2026.”

Advertisement

Bijapur district in southern Chhattisgarh has long been a hotbed of Maoist activity. The CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, to which Constable Mehul belonged, specialises in guerrilla warfare and has been instrumental in dismantling Naxal strongholds. Over the past 15 months, security forces have intensified operations, leading to the neutralisation of over 400 insurgents and the surrender of many more.

The Chhattisgarh government has announced enhanced compensation packages and assured government employment for the families of the martyred personnel. Yet, beyond the financial relief, it is the profound emotional burden of these sacrifices that continues to stir the conscience of the state. As dusk descended over Raipur, a solemn gathering of civilians, uniformed personnel, and political leaders observed a poignant silence, not merely to grieve a fallen hero but to pay tribute to a spirit of service that remains undaunted.