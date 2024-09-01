Chhattisgarh: Bastar renaissance from Red to Green

Bastar, once synonymous with left-wing extremism, is now emerging as a beacon of sustainable development in Chhattisgarh. Long plagued by violence and instability, this region is witnessing a significant shift from the red of conflict to the green of economic growth and community empowerment.

This transformation is being seen as the result of concerted efforts by the Chhattisgarh government, with support from the central government, to foster peace and prosperity. The focus has been on integrating local communities into the mainstream economy through various developmental initiatives, particularly in agriculture, forestry, and tribal welfare.

One of the government’s key initiatives has been the promotion of organic farming and the revival of traditional agricultural practices, which have not only improved food security but also provided sustainable income sources for local residents. Infrastructure development, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has also played a crucial role, with new roads, schools, and healthcare facilities making essential services more accessible to the people.

Eco-tourism has emerged as another pillar of Bastar’s transformation. The state government is developing tourist circuits that highlight Bastar’s natural beauty, tribal culture, and historical sites, creating new employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has taken a strong stance against left-wing extremism. Through a mix of security measures and dialogue, the influence of extremist groups has been significantly curbed, leading to a restoration of law and order in Bastar.

A notable example of the government’s commitment to development in Maoist-affected areas is the ‘Niyad Nellanar Scheme.’ This initiative involves the establishment of security camps in Abujhmad regions, with villages within a five-kilometer radius benefiting from over 25 basic services and 32 beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The inaugural camp under this scheme was recently held in the remote village of Mohandi, located in the Orchha Development Block of Narayanpur district. The camp facilitated the distribution and application of essential documents, including caste, residence, and income certificates, as well as birth, death, and old-age pension certificates.

District Administration officials and local representatives actively participated in the camp, reflecting the government’s dedication to extending the reach of its welfare schemes. The success of the inaugural camp in Mohandi village highlights the potential of the ‘Niyad Nellanar Scheme’ to transform lives in Chhattisgarh’s most underserved regions.

Kedar Kashyap, Cabinet Minister in the Chhattisgarh government, during a conversation with The Statesman, expressed optimism about Bastar’s future, “The future of Bastar looks promising, with the green shoots of development bringing the promise of a better tomorrow for its people. The government’s ongoing efforts, including the ‘Niyad Nellanar Scheme,’ ensure that this transformation will continue, benefiting all residents, particularly those in remote and previously neglected areas.”

As Bastar continues its journey from red to green, it stands as a symbol of hope and renewal. The region’s transformation underscores the effectiveness of combining development with security initiatives, demonstrating that even the most troubled areas can be revitalized.