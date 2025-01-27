Chhattisgarh based Coal India subsidiary achieves 105 pc of its pro-rata OBR target

The Chhattisgarh-based Coal India subsidiary SECL is removing over 1.3 million cubic metres of overburden daily, setting an unprecedented pace in its operations. With this momentum, it is confident of surpassing its annual target and achieving an additional 40-45 million cubic metres of OBR, marking the highest-ever in the company’s history.

OBR is a a crucial pre-coal extraction process that involves clearing soil and rock layers to access coal reserves.

The Chairman-cum-Managing Director of SECL, Dr. Prem Sagar Mishra, expressed his optimism, stating, “Despite various challenges, we are confident that our dedicated efforts will not only help us meet the OBR target but also surpass it, setting new benchmarks in SECL’s journey.”

SECL has deployed the vertical ripper technique, an environmentally friendly, blast-free method for overburden removal in its megaprojects. This approach ensures minimal environmental impact while maintaining high efficiency in operations.

Further, it has accelerated its land acquisition process to support its expanding operations. In the calendar year 2024 alone, more than 880 employment opportunities have been provided to landowners whose lands were acquired, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community development and welfare.

SECL’s focus on overburden removal not only facilitates coal production but also reflects its commitment to operational excellence and environmental sustainability. With these achievements, it continues to demonstrate its leadership in the mining sector.