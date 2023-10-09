Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Check complete poll schedule here

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission on Monday said that assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases – with first phase voting taking place on November 7 and second phase on November 17. The results of Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be counted on December 3 along with four other states.

Of the all five states that will go to polls this year, Chhattisgarh is the only state where elections will be held in two phases. The voting in four other states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram – will be held in a single phase between November 7 and 30.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that 2.03 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect a new government in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

The state is currently ruled by Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in the state. Before 2018 assembly elections, Chhattisgarh was under the BJP rule for 15 straight years.

While the Congress is fighting the 2023 assembly elections under CM Baghel’s leadership, the BJP has not declared its CM candidate and the party is contesting the polls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and four other states are seen as a semifinal to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chhattisgarh alone sends 11 members to the Lok Sabha.

The total number of Lok Sabha seats in these five states are 83 and both – the BJP and the Congress – would be hoping to gain the momentum in their favour before the Lok Sabha elections next year.