Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah to attend Bastar Olympics finale, boost anti-Maoist momentum

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and extended a formal invitation for the valedictory event of the Bastar Olympics and the Police Awards Ceremony. The Home Minister graciously accepted the invitation. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised Amit Shah of the state’s recent successes in anti-Maoist operations and ongoing development initiatives in the Bastar region. Highlighting the government’s multi-pronged approach, Sai emphasised the role of infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in winning the trust of local communities, thereby weakening Maoist influence.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of the state government and security forces, there has been a significant decline in Maoist-related incidents. Bastar is rapidly moving towards becoming a Maoist-free region,” Sai said. He expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh would achieve complete freedom from Maoist violence by 2026.

The Chief Minister also discussed the rehabilitation programmes for surrendered Maoists and families affected by the insurgency. He informed the Union Minister that the state government is prioritising initiatives like the construction of 15,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide these families with safe and dignified living conditions.

Sai further briefed Shah about the impact of the Bastar Olympics, an event aimed at fostering unity, peace, and development through sports in the conflict-hit region. “The Bastar Olympics has emerged as a symbol of change and resilience. Over 1.65 lakh youths have participated so far, engaging in traditional games such as hockey, football, kabaddi, and volleyball,” he noted.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as a transformative step towards empowering youth and promoting community spirit in areas once marred by violence. “This event is not just about sports; it represents the aspirations of a new Bastar, united in peace and progress,” Sai remarked. The Union Home Minister’s upcoming visit to Bastar is being seen as the government’s commitment to eradicating Maoist insurgency while fostering growth and harmony in the region.