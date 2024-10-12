Chhattisgarh: 27th All India Forest Sports Festival from Oct 16 to 22

The seven-day long event of the 27th All India Forest Sports Festival will be held in Chhattisgarh from October 16 to 22. The event will feature 23 sports disciplines and 300 competitions for approximately 3,000 participants.

The event, which was initiated in 1992 under the leadership of the then Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, aims to promote sports and foster mutual coordination among employees of the forest department at all levels.

This year’s event will also witness the participation of notable figures, including Olympic 2024 bronze medalist Manu Bhaker, Indian T20 cricket captain Surya Kumar Yadav, and other dignitaries in the opening and closing ceremonies.

Chhattisgarh is hosting the event for the third time and expects participation from around 2,320 male and 584 female athletes representing 29 states, 8 Union Territories, and various forestry institutes.

Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Cooperative and Forest Minister of the Bihar Government Dr Prem Kumar, Union Forest Department Secretary Leena Nandan, Director General of Forests Jitendra Kumar, and Indian T20 cricket captain Surya Kumar Yadav will attend the opening ceremony of the Sports Festival.

The festival aims to identify and nurture sports talent from grassroots to senior levels within the forest department, enhancing teamwork, concentration, and perseverance among participants.

The competition will adhere to all sports regulations, with guidance from experts to ensure fairness and transparency. Athletes will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with certificates of excellence for top performances. Additionally, trophies will be awarded to the winning states.

The closing ceremony on October 20 will feature Manu Bhaker, celebrating her achievements in shooting. A range of indoor and outdoor sports, including cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, badminton, chess, and bridge, will be showcased throughout the festival. Preparations for facilities and accommodations for the players have been finalized to ensure a successful event.