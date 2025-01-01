Chhattisgarh 2025: Paving way for peace, rehabilitation and development

Chhattisgarh enters 2025 with a renewed focus on eradicating Naxal insurgency through a combination of sustained security operations and robust rehabilitation initiatives. Building on the achievements of 2024, marked by record breaking successes in counter Naxal efforts, the state government is aiming to consolidate its gains while fostering inclusive development in conflict affected areas.

Last year’s accomplishments, neutralizing around 250 insurgents, arresting 925, and enabling the surrender of 792, have provided a strong foundation for this year’s roadmap. Home Minister Vijay Sharma has outlined a vision for 2025 that prioritizes expanding security infrastructure, rehabilitating surrendered Maoists, and promoting long-term development in southern Chhattisgarh.

Among the highlights of the past year were the successful reintegration of surrendered Maoists into society. In Bijapur, a former Naxal commander, Sushila (name changed), is now working in a garment factory with the support of the district administration. Similarly, Raju (name changed), along with three others, former cadres from southern Bastar, have transitioned to running a dairy business, employing local villagers and contributing to the local economy.

In 2025, the government plans to scale up these rehabilitation programs, with a focus on skill development, self-employment opportunities, and psychological counseling for surrendered cadres. These efforts aim to ensure a smooth transition for former Maoists into productive members of society.

The establishment of 28 new security camps in 2024 significantly disrupted Naxal strongholds. Building on this success, the government plans to deploy 15 additional camps in key areas this year. The state will also continue targeting insurgent networks through coordinated operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Chhattisgarh visit had emphasized the importance of balancing security with development, stating, “Chhattisgarh’s approach exemplifies how targeted measures and developmental initiatives can work together to tackle insurgency. We remain committed to achieving a Naxal free India by 2026.”

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, in an exclusive conversation with The Statesman, emphasized the state’s unwavering commitment to eradicating Naxal terror under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

“The state government is determined to rid Chhattisgarh of Naxalism and has implemented robust rehabilitation programs for those who surrender. I urge all Naxals to take advantage of these initiatives and contribute to making Chhattisgarh a leading state in the country,” Sharma said.

As Chhattisgarh progresses toward its goal of eliminating Naxali insurgency by 2026, the focus in 2025 will remain on addressing the root causes of conflict. Strengthening security, expanding rehabilitation efforts, and accelerating development in conflict-hit areas will be critical in achieving sustainable peace. By continuing to combine decisive action against insurgents with inclusive growth initiatives, Chhattisgarh is charting a path toward stability and prosperity.