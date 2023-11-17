Chhath festival should become a benchmark for cleanliness and safety: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv sets a new standard for cleanliness and safety.

In a meeting held here, he emphasized the need for special initiatives by the urban development and panchayati raj departments to maintain a clean environment across the entire state during the Chhath festival.

“Respecting the sentiments of the people, it should be ensured that rivers and reservoirs are not polluted. Public awareness campaigns should be conducted to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Since devotees begin to move around 1-2 pm to offer Arghya to the rising sun, it is important to make appropriate lighting arrangements everywhere. Ghat areas along rivers and reservoirs should be cleaned, and effective traffic management strategies must be put in place,” he said.

Advertisement

It was also emphasized that a ‘Swachh Ghat’ competition be organized to promote cleanliness throughout the state during the Chhath Mahaparv. Given the tradition of fireworks during the festival, precautions should be taken to avoid setting them off in crowded areas. For security purposes, plain-clothed policemen should be deployed, and there should be an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the festivities, the chief minister told the officials.

Reviewing the safe city project, he said CCTV cameras should be installed at a maximum number of places in the capital city of Lucknow as soon as possible.