Chhari Mubarak rituals held at Pahalgam for Amarnath pilgrimage

Chanting Vedic hymn, ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah-Pujan’, ‘Chhari-Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ ceremonies at Pahalgam on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ marked the commencement of annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath, traditionally and religiously.

These are important rituals prior to the main course of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak (Holy Mace of Lord Shiva) Swami Amarnath. The sound of conch shells reverberated through the whole atmosphere.

Sizable number of Sadhus, pilgrims and numerous Kashmiri pandits families from Martand were present on the occasion and participated in the Puja. Hawan was also performed after Pujan. A Langar was also served to all the presents and offered ‘Dakshina’.

Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath led by Mahant Deependra Giri started from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar at 6:50 am for Pahalgam. District Administration Anantnag led by Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner, SDM Bijbehara received the Chhari-Mubarak at Sangam and accompanied it up to Pahalgam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahant Deependra Giri ji, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji said, people of Jammu & Kashmir irrespective of their caste, creed or religion have been cooperating, assisting and encouraging the pilgrims and Sadhus who come here from across the country and even abroad for this annual pilgrimage”.

Prayers were also offered at Historic Surya Temple, Martand (Anantnag).

Mahant Deependra Giri expressed his satisfaction after performing these important rituals at Pahalgam and thanked the State Administration for making arrangements for the event. The event was organized by ‘The True Trust’ founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in 2004.