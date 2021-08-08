Chhari Mubarak of Lord Shiva brought to Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple for prayers

As per the age-old tradition related to the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, the holy mace (Chhari Mubarak) of Lord Shiva was on Sunday brought to the ancient Shankracharya temple on a dominating hill-top in Srinagar where special prayers were offered for peace in Kashmir.

Carried by its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri and accompanied by a group of sadhus and devotees, the Chhari Mubarak was taken out from its abode at Dashnami Akhara in Budshah Chowk in the heart of Srinagar city and offered special prayers at the Shankaracharya temple on the occasion of Haryali Amavasya (Shravan Amavasya).

The sound of the conch shell charged the whole atmosphere. Pujan was performed chanting Vedic hymns. Due to the Covid pandemic, a selected number of sadhus accompanied the Holy Mace participated in the prayers that lasted for more than 90 minutes. Collective prayers were also offered for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mahant said that the Chhari Mubarak will be taken to the ‘Sharika Bhawani’ temple at Hari Parbat on Monday. The holy mace will begin its journey from Srinagar to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath later in the month when the pilgrimage concludes on Rakshabandhan.

Although the pilgrimage has this year again been cancelled due to the pandemic but the traditional prayers will be held as per the custom.