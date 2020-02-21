The Chennai police on Friday arrested a crane operator in connection with the freak accident that occurred during the shooting of Kamal Haasan’s film ‘Indian 2’ killing three people and injuring twelve others in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accident took place at the EVP Film City near Chennai’s suburban Nazrathpet when a crane employed to erect the set crashed to the ground.

The three people killed were identified assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant.

Kamal Haasan was unharmed as he was reportedly at another location inside the complex when the incident happened.

On Friday, Chennai police began a probe into the accident after an FIR was filed on Thursday.

Directed by S Shankar, ‘Indian 2’ features Kajal Aggarwal too. Haasan, Aggarwal along with Shankar had a providential escape on the fateful night.

Earlier on Thursday, Kamal Haasan expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased.

“Today’s accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them.” Kamal Hassan said in a tweet in Tamil.

In another tweet, Haasan, who later visited the injured in the hospital, said he has spoken with the doctors and that first aid has been administered and appropriate treatment is being carried out.

“No words could ease what we truly feel. We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident (that) happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday,” Lyca Productions wrote adding “We have lost three of our most hardworking technicians.”