Chenab’s flow steeply truncated at Akhnoor before entering Pakistan

In a move with potential geopolitical ripples, the flow of the Chenab river was sharply truncated at Akhnoor on Monday following the closure of critical dam gates at Baglihar and Salal hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The border area of Akhnoor in the Jammu district is the last checkpoint before the river enters Pakistan. People were seen moving around on the riverbed as the flow of water dipped to a historic low.

Chenab River is one of the most turbulent and vital waterways in South Asia and is a lifeline for ecosystems and communities along its banks.

The sluice gates of the upstream 900 mws Baglihar hydroelectric project were shut on Sunday and those of the Salal project were lowered early Monday substantially reducing the flow of water.

However, the water level of the river started rising in the afternoon as the Sluice Gates of the Baglihar project were reportedly reopened for generating electricity and protection of the aquatic life in the river. Areas upstream also had rainfall.

Policemen were seen in a video removing people from the riverbed after the water level started gradually rising.

In the aftermath of the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 tourists from across the country, India has strengthened its countermeasures against Pakistan. Following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), India has now stopped the flow of water from the Chenab River by shutting the dam gates at Salal and Baglihar which regulate the River’s flow into Pakistan.

The IWT has withstood three wars between India and Pakistan, in 1965, 1971 and 1999, but it has been suspended for the first time.

Having shut the gates of the two projects in the Jammu region after flushing out the silt caused due to heavy rains in the beginning of the month, it might take two to three days to refill the dams of these projects.

The flushing is an annual procedure and generally done during monsoons, but this time it has been done in the summers. This is considered a step towards penalising Pakistan for backing terrorist strikes in J&K.

Such action is being contemplated also at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum in the Kashmir valley. Annoyed due to the Pakistan backed terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India decided to keep the IWT in abeyance.