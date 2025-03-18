Charge sheet filed in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the brutal murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, filed a comprehensive charge sheet on Tuesday against four accused individuals.

The alleged mastermind, contractor Suresh Chandrakar, along with his brothers and a supervisor, is accused of planning and executing the crime.

The case has reverberated across the nation, underscoring the significant dangers journalists face while uncovering corruption in infrastructure and development projects.

Mukesh Chandrakar, renowned for his fearless reporting, was brutally murdered on January 1, 2025. His body was discovered on January 3, 2025, concealed in a septic tank at a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Bijapur. The journalist’s investigative work had reportedly uncovered significant irregularities in a road construction project in the region, revelations that allegedly led to his untimely death. Advertisement Demonstrating commendable efficiency, the SIT filed the charge sheet on March 18, 2025, precisely 74 days after the murder. This swift action reflects the authorities’ commitment to ensuring justice for the slain journalist and serves as a stern warning to those who attempt to silence the press through violence. Advertisement Investigations reveal that Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor, orchestrated the murder alongside his two brothers, Dinesh Chandrakar and Ritesh Chandrakar, and a supervisor, Mahendra Ramteke. The motive stemmed from Mukesh Chandrakar’s reports on alleged malpractices in the Nelasnar-Miratur-Gangalur road construction project, which threatened to expose financial and operational irregularities. According to the SIT, the accused plotted the murder meticulously to silence the journalist permanently.

In a bid to mislead authorities, the accused dumped Mukesh’s body into a septic tank and hastily completed flooring at the site to conceal the crime.

However, Bijapur Police acted swiftly, arresting all four suspects within 72 hours of the crime. Forensic teams played a pivotal role, deploying advanced techniques such as DNA analysis, digital evidence collection, and crime scene reconstruction to corroborate witness testimonies and physical evidence.

The SIT, guided by Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav and led by Additional Superintendent of Police Mayank Gurjar, compiled a comprehensive dossier featuring testimonies from 72 witnesses, scientific evidence, and incriminating confessions.

The 1,241-page charge sheet, filed under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), underscores the seriousness of the crime. “The evidence is unequivocal. We will pursue the maximum punishment for this heinous act with unwavering determination,” stated SP Yadav, reaffirming the SIT’s commitment to justice.

Local journalists have condemned the murder, calling it a direct attack on press freedom. Manish Gupta, a senior journalist based in Bastar, described Mukesh Chandrakar as a fearless reporter who was committed to exposing corruption. “Mukesh was a dedicated journalist who never hesitated to report the truth. His murder is a grim reminder of the dangers journalists face while holding power to account. The swift action by the SIT is commendable, but justice will only be served when the culprits receive the strictest punishment,” said Gupta.

The case (Case No. 01/2025) highlights both the perils faced by journalists uncovering corruption and the efficacy of modern investigative methods. As the trial proceeds, the SIT’s meticulous approach, combining forensic rigor, witness protection, and legal precision, sets a precedent for tackling crimes against press freedom.