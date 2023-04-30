Char Dham Yatris stopped in Srinagar due to heavy snowfall in Kedarnath and Badrinath

Owing to the problems caused due to snowfall in Kedarnath and Badrinath and the rains in the low-lying areas, the late-night Char Dham Yatris are being stopped by Police in Srinagar itself.

Along with this, an announcement is being made to appeal to the passengers to stay in nearby cities. According to officials, checking points have been made near NIT Uttarakhand and near Badrinath bus stand where Char Dham Yatris are being stopped

“In Srinagar Garhwal police have made checking points near NIT Uttarakhand and near Badrinath bus stand where Char Dham Yatris are being stopped and those who have online bookings for a night stay will be allowed to go towards Rudraprayag. But the passengers who have not booked the passes are being appealed to stay in Srinagar only,” said SHO Srinagar, Ravi Saini.

Ravi Saini said that there are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem.

“Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday advised the devotees to plan for the pilgrimage only after clearing all medical tests, including for Covid-19.

The chief minister said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been laid by the state government in different languages, and those undertaking the pilgrimage this year need to abide by the same.

With the ceremonial opening of the portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the four of the holiest sites in the country, the Char Dham Yatra has officially started.

With the commencement of the yatra, the state police have also mobilised steps to extend all assistance to the pilgrims and help them reach the holy sites.

As the doors of Badrinath Dham opened for pilgrims on Thursday morning, the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The portals of Badrinath Dham opened amid chants of Vedic shlokas (hymns). Thousands of devotees were present to witness the ceremonial opening of the holy shrine.

The process of opening the doors started at 4 am on Thursday. Kuber-ji, Shri Uddav-ji and Gadu Ghada were brought into the temple premises from the south gate, informed officials.