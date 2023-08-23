Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing live streaming updates Vikram Lander ISRO

India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 will attempt soft landing near the little-explored south side of the Moon. Chandrayan 3′ lander Vikram, which also carries a rover inside it, will begin its power descent at around 5:47 pm IST.

It will take 17 minutes to reach the Moon surface. If successful, India will be only the fourth country to land a probe on the lunar surface. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will broadcast the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on its official website and YouTube channel.

As India witness a remarkable feat of reaching the moon, here are the live update:

