Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing live streaming updates Vikram Lander ISRO

Can there be scenario of postponement of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing? Know what ISRO has to say
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will Wednesday perform the final power descent manoeuvre of its space craft Chandrayaan 3…
India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 will attempt soft landing near the little-explored south side of the Moon. Chandrayan 3′ lander Vikram, which also carries a rover inside it, will begin its power descent at around 5:47 pm IST.
It will take 17 minutes to reach the Moon surface. If successful, India will be only the fourth country to land a probe on the lunar surface. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will broadcast the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on its official website and YouTube channel.
As India witness a remarkable feat of reaching the moon, here are the live update:
