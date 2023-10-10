Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, all patients safe

A fire broke out on the first floor of the PGI’s Nehru Hospital in Chandigarh in the early hours of Tuesday. The fire was doused and all patients are safe, a senior official said.

“The fire broke out in the computer room which spread further. The administration of the hospital immediately responded and evacuated all the patients safely,” said Dr Vivek Lal, Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“Not a single patient has lost his/ her life… Chandigarh administration immediately swung into action, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was doused,” he said.

“The situation is under control. We have started the restoration process,” he added.

