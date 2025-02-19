Chamber of Commerce opposes reintroduction of Agricultural Market fees in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce has strongly opposed the state’s Marketing Board’s proposed reintroduction of agricultural market fees, describing the move as “anti-farmer” and “counterproductive.” In a meeting held at the Chamber’s headquarters, industry leaders raised concern about the potential burden on both — the farmers and the consumers.

Chamber President Paresh Gattani and former President Praveen Jain Chhabra voiced their objections, stating that the market committees in Jharkhand have failed to deliver the support farmers need. “Despite the existence of market committees, there has been no significant effort to provide farmers with proper storage, marketing, or pricing facilities for their produce. These committees, which were created to facilitate trade and support agriculture, have instead become mere revenue-generating bodies,” Gattani said.

The Chamber’s criticism also extended to the proposed fee structure for imported goods, including rice, pulses, and other essential food items. The imposition of these fees, according to the Chamber, would drive up prices for consumers while disproportionately impacting traders and wholesalers.

Chamber’s General Secretary Aditya Malhotra expressed concern over the political implications of the decision, particularly in light of the Congress party’s stated commitment to supporting farmers. “While the Congress party has always championed farmers’ welfare, such policies appear to contradict that agenda. We urge the leadership to take note of the real issues affecting the agricultural community,” Malhotra said.

The Chamber also emphasised that their opposition was not to the principle of regulating agricultural markets, but to the implementation of policies that have, thus far, failed to benefit farmers. “What is needed is a comprehensive approach that genuinely supports agriculture, helps farmers secure fair prices for their produce, and revamps market infrastructure to ensure a level playing field,” added Chhabra.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from the Chamber to continue advocating for the interests of farmers and traders. If necessary, the Chamber is prepared to approach the Chief Minister, the Agriculture Minister, and other key political figures to highlight the shortcomings of the current market system and to push for reforms that better serve Jharkhand’s agricultural sector.