Chamber dialogue gains strategic edge: From state tax reforms to cross-border trade

The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), long considered a key stakeholder in Jharkhand’s economic landscape, is gradually broadening its footprint—from domestic policy advocacy to cross-border economic diplomacy. The Chamber’s initiative, ‘Coffee at Chamber’, which began as an informal dialogue series, has now evolved into a credible institutional platform, shaping conversations that extend from state-level tax reforms to regional trade partnerships.

Recently, an FJCCI delegation led by President Paresh Gattani met Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore at Project Bhawan, Ranchi, to present a detailed charter of demands. The Chamber sought immediate appointments to the State Tax Appellate Authority and the revival of the ‘Kar Samadhan Yojana’ to facilitate voluntary tax settlements. It urged rationalisation of the Jharkhand Professional Tax Act—either through its repeal or by limiting its scope to salaried professionals—and suggested one-time settlement schemes for outstanding vehicle taxes, citing the outdated Motor Vehicle Tax structure.

Additionally, FJCCI called for faster issuance of business-related licences through self-declaration mechanisms, digitisation of trade NOCs, timely sand ghat auctions, and the active implementation of the GST Advisory Committee’s recommendations. The Chamber further requested that Jharkhand’s procurement policy be modified to include local entrepreneurs as stakeholders. The Finance Minister assured that all suggestions would be given due consideration and reiterated the state government’s commitment to reform-driven, business-friendly governance. Senior officials from the Finance and Commercial Tax Departments, alongside the Commercial Taxes Bar Association, participated in the discussion, lending institutional weight to the deliberations.

Simultaneously, the Chamber has taken significant strides beyond state borders. Representing Jharkhand at the India-Nepal Business Summit in Patna—organised by the Embassy of Nepal—FJCCI delegates interacted with Nepal’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Taranath Adhikari, and Ambassador Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma. Highlighting the state’s strengths in mining, logistics, and tourism, FJCCI extended an invitation to Nepalese industry leaders for a reciprocal visit to Jharkhand and proposed structured business exchanges. The summit underlined the Chamber’s commitment to fostering regional trade synergies and infrastructural cooperation in Eastern India.

Amid these efforts, the Chamber’s signature series, ‘Coffee at Chamber’, is quietly gaining traction as a preferred platform where policy meets perspective. From tax administrators to foreign dignitaries, the guest list reflects a widening spectrum of engagement. More than just an interaction space, it is fast becoming a crucible of actionable dialogue. As Jharkhand seeks to position itself as a proactive economic entity, FJCCI’s evolving role marks a notable shift—from a conventional trade body to a strategic partner in both governance and diplomacy.