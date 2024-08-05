Chamba to get Himachal’s first green hydrogen based mobility station

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Chamba would get the state’s first Green Hydrogen Based Mobility Station to cost around Rs 14 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhu, after virtually performing the foundation stone laying of the Pilot Project of the Green Hydrogen Mobility Station at Chamba on Monday, said that this would make Chamba the first district in the state to establish such a project thus making a beginning in Green Hydrogen initiative.

The project will be constructed by the National Hydel Power Corporation (NHPC) to be completed by August 2025, he added.

Advertisement

He also virtually presided over the closing ceremony of the International Minjar Fair from Shimla. During the event, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various developmental projects to the tune of Rs 120.44 crore.

The Chief Minister said that due to inclement weather conditions, he could not make it to the closing ceremony of Minjar fair and eulogized the efforts of the people and the district administration for conducting the fair successfully.

The Chief Minister said: “The project would be located near NHPC’s Chamera-3 power station and would include a 300-kilowatt grid-connected solar power plant to meet its energy needs. The plant will produce 20 kg of green hydrogen per day, which will be stored at pressures of 450 bar or higher to fuel a green hydrogen bus. Additionally, a hydrogen dispenser unit will be set up to facilitate bus refuelling.”

He said that this groundbreaking project would introduce green hydrogen buses to the region for the first time, aiming to significantly raise awareness about green hydrogen in one of India’s remote areas.

The Chief Minister mentioned that NHPC has already started the tender process to procure a green hydrogen bus for Chamba, ensuring its availability once the pilot project becomes operational.

“The launch of this project in Chamba district is expected to generate revenue and create employment opportunities, contributing to the region’s economic development. The current state government aims to transform Himachal Pradesh into a ‘Green Energy State’ by 31st March 2026, focusing on harnessing green energy to meet demands. The state government is also promoting green industry in alignment with this vision,” said the Chief Minister.

Besides this notable green hydrogen project, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various other development projects.

He laid the foundation for the Mini Secretariat Building in Chamba, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 35.38 crore, and an indoor stadium at Police Ground Chamba for Rs 11.12 crore.

He also initiated the construction work of a Parking-cum-Commercial Complex in Chamba for rupees five crore and said that the construction of Chamba parking would be completed within 18 months.

He also laid the foundation stone of Multipurpose Hall and library at District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) at Saru to cost Rs 4.64 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Trauma Care Centre at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) Chamba, to cost Rs 10.38 crore, and the Electricity Sub Station at the same hospital, to cost Rs 20.58 crore.

Apart from this, he inaugurated the PG Block at Government Degree College Chamba, constructed for Rs. 11.57 crore, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Bhageigarh in Tissa for Rs 1.68 crore, and the new bus stand in Bhanjraru (Tissa) at a cost of Rs 6.11 crore.

“The foundation stone for the Chamba heliport would be laid soon, and subsidies would be provided for flights to the region. Additionally, rupees four crore has been allocated for consultancy services for the construction of the Chamba-Chowari-Jot tunnel,” he said.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured to address all the developmental needs of the Chamba district in a phased manner. He mentioned that Rs 165 crore has been allocated for Chamba Medical College, and the construction of its building would be completed soon besides filling all the posts of doctors and para-medic staff.