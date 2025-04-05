Chaitra Navratri 2025: Here’s when Durga Ashtami is being celebrated

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri, an auspicious nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping goddess Durga is being celebrated in India with great fervor. The festival signifies victory over evil.

People celebrate the festival during the Chaitra month, which typically falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar.

Advertisement

Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, holds great significance in the Hindu calendar. In 2025, Durga Ashtami will take place on April 5th, marking an auspicious day for devotees. It is a day to worship Goddess Durga, the supreme feminine power. Millions of devotees worldwide observe it with immense devotion. It is a day of reflection, devotion, and reverence for Goddess Durga, who represents courage, strength, and protection.

Advertisement

Durga Ashtami focuses particularly on worshipping Goddess Mahagauri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and signifies purity, peace, and prosperity.

Durga Ashtami 2025: Date and time



• Ashtami Begins: April 4, 2025 – 08:12 PM

• Ashtami Ends: April 5, 2025 – 07:26 PM

Rituals

Devotees perform Kanya Pujan as a central ritual of Durga Ashtami, worshipping nine young girls as living embodiments of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

As part of the ceremony, devotees gently wash the girls’ feet as a gesture of deep humility and reverence. They then offer sweets, fruits, clothes, and gifts. They prepare a special meal for the girls and honor them with devotion, symbolizing purity and the divine feminine presence.

People believe that showing respect and offering prayers to these young girls on Ashtami invites prosperity, good health, and divine grace into their homes.

Following the Ashtami rituals, the nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri concludes with Ram Navami on April 6th, 2025. Ashtami Tithi timings may vary slightly depending on regional calendars and geographic location.