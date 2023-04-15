Chadha calls Kejriwal modern-day Gandhi with unimpeachable integrity

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “a modern day Mahatma Gandhi with unimpeachable integrity”.

Chadha’s remarks came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned the Delhi chief minister for questioning in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) is not afraid of the BJP’s investigative agencies, and the people of AAP are not the kind who will sit at home fearing the summons, raids, and jails of these agencies,” the AAP MP said while addressing a press conference here.

“Aam Aadmi Party was born while facing lathis, teargas; we are descendants of a revolution, we are not going to sit back in fear of summons, raids and jails,” Chadha said.

Chadha alleged that the BJP was responsible for the misuse of agencies and sending CBI summons to Kejriwal.