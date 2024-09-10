Radhika Khera serves legal notice to Chhattisgarh Congress for defamation

BJP leader and former Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera has sent a legal notice to Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Deepak Baij, accusing his party of spreading defamatory rumors aimed at tarnishing her reputation. Khera has alleged that the Congress party is maliciously propagating false claims to malign her character.

In a strongly worded statement, Khera said: “I have observed that the Congress officials are spreading a lie that my mother has an outstanding bill with the Chhattisgarh government, and that I joined the BJP because of this. I wish to clarify that my mother has never undertaken any government work in Chhattisgarh. Despite this, the Congress is brazenly using falsehoods to discredit me.”

As part of her response, Khera has challenged the Congress leadership to provide evidence of their claims within 48 hours. “I openly challenge Deepak Baij and the Congress party to produce proof that my mother was involved in any government contract in Chhattisgarh. They must show either a work order or payment record in her name. If they cannot, they must issue a public apology to my mother,” she asserted.

Taking the matter further, Khera added: “If it is proven that my mother has received any payment or contract from the Chhattisgarh government, I will retire from politics. However, if Deepak Baij and Bhupesh Baghel fail to provide proof, they must publicly apologize and step down from politics themselves.”

The tensions between Khera and the Congress party had earlier come to light in May this year. During a press conference in Delhi, Khera accused senior Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh of misconduct.

She alleged that alcohol was served during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ in the state and recounted instances of late-night disturbances and inappropriate behavior at Rajiv Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in Chhattisgarh. Khera claimed that despite informing senior Congress leaders, no action was taken to address her concerns. Following these events, Khera later joined the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla has dismissed BJP leader Khera’s allegations, suggesting they are a calculated effort to attract media attention.

Shukla remarked that Khera’s accusations against the Congress party and its loyal members appear to be a strategy to keep her “business” afloat. He characterized her claims as more of a publicity-seeking move than a substantive issue, asserting that the Congress party remains unperturbed by such tactics.

Khera’s legal notice marks a significant escalation in her ongoing conflict with the Chhattisgarh Congress leadership. As the war of words intensifies, the Congress party now faces a deadline to either present evidence supporting its claims or issue a public apology. With the prospect of legal action looming, the political landscape in Chhattisgarh is likely to witness further developments in the coming days. This standoff signals a deepening rift and adds a new dimension to the political discourse in the state.