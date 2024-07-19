C’garh health centers put on alert amid a surge in diarrhoea, malaria cases

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the need for strict vigil at health centers in the wake of a surge in the cases of diarrhoea and malaria during the rainy season.

Emphasising the need for adequate storage and prompt availability of life-saving medicines, he called for decisive action to safeguard public health.

In alignment with the chief minister’s directives, Janjgir-Champa Collector Akash Chhikara convened a video conference on Friday with the district- and block-level officers to formulate strategies for diarrhoea prevention in the district. He urged the officers to launch extensive public awareness campaigns, including ‘Munadi’ announcements by village Kotwars, awareness drives in Anganwadi centres and schools, and active field engagement by all concerned officers.

The collector stressed the importance of encouraging villagers to consume boiled water and distributing ORS and zinc tablets. He stressed the need for regular monitoring of diarrhoea patients, with immediate referrals to higher centres for severe cases. Additionally, Mitanins have been tasked with conducting daily door-to-door surveys for the next 15 days in affected villages to collect patient information.

Addressing health staff, Chhikara directed prompt action when a diarrhoea patient visits any health centre. He specified that the Sector Supervisor, RHO, and Mitanin of the patient’s village should visit households and inform the concerned officer without delay. Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in health centers, he emphasized accountability and immediate response.

The meeting was attended by the district magistrate and officials from all relevant departments, reflecting a coordinated effort to tackle the health challenges posed by the rainy season.