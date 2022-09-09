Centre to work with states to reduce road accidents: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed that the Central government will work with the transport ministers of the states to reduce road accidents across the country.

Gadkari hoped that by the year 2024, there will be a reduction in road accidents by about 50 percent. He said a special plan is being made by the government to prevent road accidents in the country.

He said to prevent accidents, it will be necessary to know their cause and rectify them. This way, the road accidents can be reduced by the year 2024.

He the ministry will give training in safety audit to engineering students. A two-day brainstorming programme of the Ministry of Road Transport is going on in Bangalore.

Gadkari has given the information while addressing the Manthan programme of the Ministry of Transport in Bangalore.

According to the report released by the ministry, there occurred a total of 36,6,138 road accidents in the year 2020. In these accidents, 13,1,714 people died and 3,48,279 were injured. This is 18 percent less than the year 2019. Due to the lockdown in 2020, there has been a significant reduction in these accidents.

The Union minister Nitin Gadkari said electric vehicles will be increased across the country. Rapid advances in technology and green fuels will reduce the cost of electric automobiles. Common people will benefit from this. In the next two years, the price of an electric vehicle will be equal to that of petrol-powered vehicles.