The Centre today warned against the continued gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour which it said can pave the way for the third wave of the pandemic.

Addressing the media briefing of the health ministry, joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal shared pictures of crowded markets and tourist places like Sukhna lake in Chandigarh and Bhushi dam in Maharashtra.

He said, “Continued gross violations of Covid appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains so far. The third wave may be caused because of this behaviour.”

Agarwal stated: “We talk about the third wave as a weather update. What we fail to understand is that adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour or lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves.”

Sharing the statistics, he said, “Daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline during the second wave. Average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between May 5 and May 11 to 40,841 cases between July 7 to July 13,” Agarwal said.

The joint secretary highlighted, “Rs 23,123 crore has been approved as India Covid-19 emergency package that is to be used for ICU beds, creating paediatric units, adding hospitals beds, installing liquid medical oxygen storage tanks, and adding additional ambulances to fight against Covid.”

…With IANS inputs