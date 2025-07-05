Centre urges consumers to use only BIS-certified helmets

The Centre has appealed to consumers across the country to use only BIS-certified helmets for safety.

Additionally, the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have called for strict enforcement against the manufacture or sale of helmets without BIS certification.

An official release on Saturday said that with over 21 crore two-wheelers on Indian roads, rider safety is paramount. While wearing a helmet is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, its effectiveness depends on quality. Sub-standard helmets compromise protection and defeat their purpose. To address this, a Quality Control Order has been in force since 2021, mandating ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards (IS 4151:2015) for all two-wheeler riders.

As of June 2025, there are 176 manufacturers across India holding valid BIS licenses for protective helmets. The Department has observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers and numerous fatalities in road accidents. Therefore, there is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on.

To enforce quality standards, BIS conducts regular factory and market surveillance. During the last financial year, over 500 helmet samples were tested, and more than 30 search-and-seizure operations were conducted for the misuse of the BIS Standard Mark.

In one operation in Delhi, over 2,500 non-compliant helmets were seized from nine manufacturers with expired or cancelled licences. Similar actions at 17 retail and roadside locations resulted in the seizure of approximately 500 substandard helmets, with legal proceedings currently underway.

In a bid to enhance road safety and protect consumers from substandard helmets, the Department of Consumer Affairs had written to District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders. This initiative was a response to the growing concerns over the quality of helmets available in the market and their critical role in safeguarding lives on the road.

The Department had urged district officials to take a personal interest in this matter and launch a special campaign to ensure the enforcement of the Quality Control Order, integrating the drive with existing road safety campaigns to maximise its impact. BIS branch offices were instructed to engage continuously with district administrations and police departments to support this campaign. The results were encouraging, particularly in the Delhi NCR region, and the campaign is spreading to other regions too.