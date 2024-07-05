Centre urged to resume talks on constitutional safeguards for Ladakh

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) urged the Centre to resume the dialogue on the 4-point agenda of the Ladakhis including constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule and statehood for the Union Territory (UT).

In a statement, on Friday, the KDA, under the leadership of co-chairmen Qamar Ali Akhone and Haji Asgar Ali Karbalaie, called upon the government of India to resume the dialogue process urgently with local leaders of Ladakh. This demand pertains to the four-point agenda that has been placed before the government through the high-power committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to reconvene the high-power committee and restart the dialogue process with the local leaders of Ladakh at the earliest opportunity”, the KDA said.

Since the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, of 2019, the people of Ladakh have been fighting for their fundamental rights. The joint political, social, and religious leadership of Ladakh (Kargil & Leh) has been advocating essential safeguards related to land, employment, reservation, and identity.

The Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have consolidated their efforts into a four-point agenda, which include full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, Constitutional safeguards for the residents of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, Recruitment and job reservations for the local educated unemployed youths of Ladakh, establishment of a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh and creation of separate parliamentary constituencies for both the Leh and Kargil districts.

The Centre had previously constituted a high-power committee to engage in talks with the local leadership of Ladakh. However, these talks were unfortunately halted before any substantial progress could be made. The KDA now demands that these crucial discussions be resumed without further delay.

The issues outlined in the four-point agenda are critical for the welfare and future of the people of Ladakh, and it is imperative that they are addressed promptly and comprehensively, the KDA stated.

The KDA remains committed to working collaboratively with the government to ensure that the legitimate and genuine demands of the people of Ladakh are met. The Kargil Democratic Alliance will continue to strive for justice and equitable treatment for the people of Ladakh and hopes that the government will recognize the urgency and importance of our demands, the KDA added.