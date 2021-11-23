Centre told states government there is ample production of fertilizer

“There is ample production of fertilizer and no shortage across the country”, said Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya told all state Agriculture Ministers here on Tuesday while reviewing the fertilizer availability across the country.

He said that there has been a seamless coordination between the Union Chemicals and Fertilizer Ministry and the States as a result of collective efforts and appreciated the efforts of the state Agriculture Ministers for fulfilling their fertilizer requirement when the demand for DAP had risen across many States.

The Fertilizer Dashboard that has been operational since the past about two months, and the Control Room which has been working 24×7 for effective coordination between States and the Centre for ensuring adequate fertilizer availability in various districts, the Minister said.

He further urged the States to monitor requirements on a daily basis on the ‘Fertilizer Dashboard’ for more effective and productive fertilizer management.

“It is important to plan in advance and assess the district wise requirement on a weekly basis. There is ample quantity of balance and unutilized fertilizer in various districts,” the Minister told the State Ministers.

“Daily regular monitoring will inform us in advance for better management. The Centre has been supplying fertilizer to the States without any delay based on the requirement indicated by them”, he stated.

He said the Centre was committed to meet the subsidy on fertilizers and working relentlessly to meet the urea requirement of the country in the forthcoming Rabi season.

“Let us also explore options and promote use of alternative fertilizers such as Nano Urea and organic fertiliser which protect the soil and are more productive; less amount of nano Urea will be used contrary to the quantity used at present and contribute to higher nutrient use efficiency”, the Minister said while interacting with the State Agriculture Minister.

The nano-fertilizer holds great promise for application in plant nourishment because of the size-dependent qualities, high surface-volume ratio, and unique properties. “IFFCO has started production of nano Urea and the work on nano DAP is ongoing,” the Union Minister added.