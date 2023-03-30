Centre to promote National Emergency Helpline number for women

The National Emergency Helpline number 122 will provide 24×7 security to women of the country. Women traveling alone will be able to get immediate help from 122 by pressing the panic button installed in the vehicles.

Apart from this, in case of emergency, help from the fire brigade, ambulance, crane, police, etc. can be obtained on the National Emergency Helpline number 122.

The Central government has started campaigning to make number 122 reach the general public by promoting it. Under this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued an order on 27 March. It is mentioned in this that hoardings, digital screens, emergency information boards, and entry exits will be installed inside and outside the buildings of the central government and all their public undertakings. Apart from this, publicity will be done at major tourist places of the State-Union across the country.

Hoardings, banners, and digital screens will be installed at all toll plazas on national highways across the country. Apart from this, publicity will be done at ticket counters of airports, railway stations, bus stands, etc. Government cultural fairs and markets will be organized by cooperative stakeholders etc. Publicity will be done at petrol pumps, CNG gas stations, metro stations, public toilets, cinema halls, etc.

In addition to calling the National Emergency Helpline number 122 on a mobile-basic phone, help can be sought by sending an SMS. The Emergency Response System in 122 gives the details of the prompt assistance provided to the victim. This service will be available in all states and union territories. 122 India App is available on Google’s Play Store. Which can be downloaded on mobile.