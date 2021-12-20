Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Centre to introduce Election Laws (Amendment) Bill today in Lok Sabha

Centre to introduce Election Laws (Amendment) Bill today in Lok Sabha

The bill says no application will be denied and no existing entries in electoral rolls will be deleted for inability to submit Aadhaar numbers.

SNS | New Delhi | December 20, 2021 12:25 pm

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju,

(File Photo: IANS)

Centre is likely to introduce the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral rolls. The Bill will be introduced further by the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act to allow Aadhaar numbers to be used for registration of voters “for the purpose of establishing the identification.” It also proposes to replace the word “wife” with “spouse” to make the Representation of the People Act gender-neutral.

The bill says no application will be denied and no existing entries in electoral rolls will be deleted for inability to submit Aadhaar numbers. Other documents will be allowed to be submitted for establishing identity.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss Ladakh's statehood
Over 8 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in last 7 years: MoS Home tells Lok Sabha
Week in Parliament