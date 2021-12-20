Centre to introduce Election Laws (Amendment) Bill today in Lok Sabha

Centre is likely to introduce the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral rolls. The Bill will be introduced further by the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act to allow Aadhaar numbers to be used for registration of voters “for the purpose of establishing the identification.” It also proposes to replace the word “wife” with “spouse” to make the Representation of the People Act gender-neutral.

The bill says no application will be denied and no existing entries in electoral rolls will be deleted for inability to submit Aadhaar numbers. Other documents will be allowed to be submitted for establishing identity.