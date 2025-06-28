Centre to host cooperation ministers’ meet on Monday

The Centre is organising a ‘Manthan Baithak’ of cooperation ministers of states and Union Territories (UTs) on Monday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The ‘Manthan Baithak’ will be chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

This significant event will witness the active participation of Cooperation Ministers and Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of Cooperation Departments of States/UTs and will serve as a platform to review progress, exchange views and chart the way forward to achieve the collective goal of strengthening the cooperative sector.

The primary objective of the ‘Manthan Baithak’ is to comprehensively review the initiatives and schemes of the Ministry of Cooperation, evaluate the progress made, facilitate the exchange of experiences, best practices, and constructive suggestions from States and UTs.

The meeting aims to foster a shared understanding and develop a coordinated endeavor to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation) through a mutual convergence.

The ‘Manthan Baithak’ would discuss all major initiatives including the establishment of 2 lakh new Multi-purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), dairy and fisheries cooperative societies to strengthen last-mile rural service delivery.

A key highlight will be the deliberation on the World’s Largest Grain Storage Scheme in the cooperative sector, aimed at enhancing food security and farmers’ empowerment. States will also present their progress under the “Cooperation Among Cooperatives” campaign and the ongoing “International Year of Cooperatives 2025”, along with expectations for wider engagement.

The role of States in the activities of the three new National Multi-state Cooperative Societies, National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), and Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL), will also be reviewed.

Discussions will extend to the White Revolution 2.0 program and embedding circularity and sustainability in India’s dairy sector, alongside procurement support price for pulse and maize farmers under the Atmanirbharta Abhiyan. Key digital transformative initiatives such as PACS computerisation, and the Computerization of Registrar Cooperative Society (RCS) Offices of States/UTs will be reviewed, with a special focus on the National Cooperative Database and its utility for policy planning.

The ‘Manthan Baithak’ will witness a discussion on human resource development, training, and capacity building in the cooperative sector in light of the establishment of Tribhuvan Sahkari University. Steps taken by the Central Government for the financial strengthening of the sector will also be discussed, such as the redressal of issues related to cooperative banks, the operationalisation of the Shared Services Entity (SSE) for State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and the Umbrella Organization for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs).

This ‘Manthan Baithak’ will act as a catalyst in highlighting the critical role of States/UTs in transforming state-level cooperatives into vibrant economic entities, through close collaboration between the Center & States, with the spirit of cooperative federalism.