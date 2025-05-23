Centre to consider Bangalore Metro Phase-2, 3A proposals after state approvals: Manohar Lal

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal on Friday informed that the revised cost estimate of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project will be examined for approval of the Central Government once the proposal, duly approved by the State Cabinet, is received in the Central Government.

On approval of Bangalore metro phase-3 A, at present, about 75 km of metro network is operational in Bangalore, and about 145 km of metro network is under construction.

Recently, just a few months back, the Central Government has sanctioned 45 km of metro phase-3 network at the cost of Rs 15,600 crore.

The Karnataka Government has submitted a proposal of Bangalore phase-3 A proposal of about 37 Km at the estimated cost of about Rs 28,400 crore.

The cost estimate of phase-3 A network needs will be examined by an expert agency. The Central Government has already given direction in this regard. The project will be taken up for sanction by the Central Government once a reply is received from the Government of Karnataka.

Manohar Lal who reviewed performance of various urban missions in Bengaluru, expressed satisfaction on the progress of various missions.

The Union Minister further suggested tackling the issues of legacy waste as a priority.

Manohar Lal emphasised on reuse of treated used water. He said reuse of water is the need of the time for increased sustainability in urban areas for fresh water sources.

He has emphasised on allowing higher floor area ratio (FAR) along mass transit corridors, which will help in reshaping cities, reducing road congestion and more use of public transport.

During the discussion on fund requirements of the state, over and above the approved schemes of the Government of India, the Union Minister encouraged the state to take up the reforms to claim the 50 years interest free loan under the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025-26’.

