Centre takes up a survey to find ‘eating preferences’ of fish species to promote fishery industry

Centre government has initiated a survey to find the ‘eating preferences’ of fish species so as it could improve the value chain of fish consumption through various schemes under ‘PMMSY’ (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana),

The Department of Fisheries, which would take up a series of surveys to understand consumer preferences, said it would focus on value chain improvements by modernizing the existing infrastructure.

The Union government would also explore how states could use PMMSY schemes for creating cold storage, auction markets, aquatic health management, and disbursement of information on various kinds of aquaculture.

The DoF and NFDB (National Fishery Development Board) has also launched a campaign to promote the PMMSY scheme for fisheries and generate awareness on the nutritional value of fish. They are also highlighting the importance of various fish species, their health benefits mainly for children and women.

The DOF said fisheries would also generate employment for women and youth in rural areas and significantly increase incomes of all stakeholders, said a senior officer of the Department of Fisheries.

In a webinar ‘Fish for Health and Fish for Wealth’ organized by the Ministry of Fisheries, the DoF gave a detailed presentation of different aspects affecting fish consumption mainly income status, easy availability of fish in coastal areas as compared to the northern part of India, taste preferences as per the location.

It further highlighted various components supported under PMMSY to promote ‘fish for increasing both nutritional benefits and wealth’ particularly through the freshwater aquaculture species and practice.