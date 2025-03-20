Centre takes steps to safeguard public health regarding heatwave

In the wake of rising temperatures and India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisories issued to various regions, the Centre has initiated a nationwide sensitisation drive through its network of institutions spread across the country.

The efforts aim to spread awareness about heatwave preventive measures.

Advertisement

Institutes and organisations under the Ministry of Ayush are conducting various activities to educate citizens about heatwave prevention, including awareness sessions, distribution of IEC materials etc.

Advertisement

The drive emphasises tips and traditional wellness practices backed up by scientific evidence to help citizens stay safe during extreme heatwave conditions.

The Jamnagar-based Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) has taken proactive steps to shield the local population from the damaging effects of warming temperatures. As part of its ongoing commitment to public health, ITRA conducted a vital activity on March 20, 2025, to educate and protect residents—particularly those who visit its Outpatient Department (OPD) from the risks associated with heat epidemics.

Educational pamphlets were dispersed throughout the ITRA Hospital and the surrounding area during the campaign. These bilingual booklets provide important tips and practical guidance on preventing heat-related illnesses, such as drinking lots of water, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and recognising the early warning signs of heat stress. The program’s objective is to provide people with the knowledge they require.

Dr Jayprakash Ram delivered an inspiring and informative lecture on Heatwave Awareness: Knowledge, Prevention, and Treatment. Hosted at RARI Ahmedabad, this vibrant event brought together OPD patients, their families, and the institution’s dedicated staff for a collective awakening to tackle the perils of loo (heatwave) with confidence and care.

Attendees engaged in lively discussions during the event, and many went home with pamphlets and a renewed determination to stay cool.

Dr Preeti from the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar, guided patients and staff on Heatwave Awareness through the healing powers of Yoga & Naturopathy.

People have been advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to keep their body hydrated. They can also include buttermilk, coconut water, and fruit juices to maintain fluid levels and stay cool.

They have also been asked to incorporate naturally cooling drinks into their routine, such as coconut water, lemon juice, or fruit-based drinks. These help to lower body temperature and keep one refreshed.

When going outside, people should use an umbrella or wear a wide-brimmed hat to minimise sun exposure. This helps prevent heatstroke and sunburn.

Before leaving the house, people should opt for light, easy-to-digest meals and avoid heavy or oily foods, as they can increase body heat.

People should dress in full-sleeved, loose-fitting clothes made from fabrics like cotton. This provides better protection against direct sunlight and helps one to keep cool.