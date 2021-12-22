Centre to take up manganese ore exploration with states

Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has directed Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSEs) under his ministry to take up the issue of manganese ore exploration with state governments and to explore possibilities of new manganese bearing areas to boost the domestic production of manganese ore which will help in achieving the objective of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”.

He was chairing a meeting of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Steel yesterday at which the members deliberated on the issue of “Development of manganese ore industry in India”. Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste and senior officers of the ministry and the CPSEs were present in the meeting.

MPs–Bidyut Baran Mahato, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Prataprao Govindrao Patil Chikhlikar, S Gnanathiraviam, and Vijay Baghel also took part in the meeting.

Singh also pointed out that as per the current progress, Steel production in the country is likely to achieve record production of 115 million metric tonnes this year.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues, including usage of Manganese ore, Global scenario of manganese ore, and Manganese production in India, were discussed.

Members of the committee suggested exploration and survey of minerals in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Karnataka. They also wanted a Research & Development team to be constituted to work out the possibility of usage of manganese in e-vehicle batteries.