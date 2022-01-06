Centre would take ‘Big and Tough’ decision on security lapse during PM’s visit to Punjab

The Centre would take a ‘Big and Tough’ decision on the security breach during the Punjab visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Responding to a question during Cabinet briefing, Anurag Thakur said the Ministry of Home Affairs is gathering information on the security breach during the PM’s visit to Punjab. The Home Ministry has also spoken about taking action and would take whatever actions were required, he said.

He further said some people have already approached the Supreme Court in this regard. “It is my firm belief that the country’s judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,” Anurag Thakur said.

In a major security lapse, the convoy of the Prime Minister was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday and the PM had to return from Punjab without attending any event in the state which included a public rally.