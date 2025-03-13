Centre seeks coordination with states to check illegal migration

Underlining that much needs to be done to curb illegal recruitment, the Centre has sought close coordination with all states to tackle the menace of illegal migration.

”Only by acting together and in a unified manner, will we be able to tackle the menace of illegal migration,” Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said at the Recruiting Agents’ Conclave, attended by representatives of various central ministries and state government representatives.

Mr Singh said the government is committed to ensuring that Indians going abroad are highly skilled through continuous skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling efforts. ”The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to promote skill-based, safe and legal migration and mobility,” he said.

Emphasising the important role that Recruiting Agents play in the emigration process, he observed that they play a crucial role in promoting safe and legal mobility. ”However, much needs to be done to curb illegal recruitment taking place on the grounds.”

Mr Singh said it is incumbent upon the recruiting agents to disseminate safe, legal, and ethical modes of migration and not to find an opportunity in someone’s adversarial circumstances. ”We do not want our nationals to pursue fake job offers being peddled by unregistered agents. This brings a bad name to the good jobs which the registered recruiting agents are doing and undermines the goodwill which you have generated over the years,” he added and appealed to them to come forward and report to the government any instance of illegal recruitment that comes to their knowledge.

The minister said India’s passport issuance has almost doubled. This is primarily because India views and approaches the world today as a global workplace. ”Facilitating those who travel abroad, either for employment or studies, and looking after their welfare at all times, especially during difficult situations, has become an important objective of our foreign policy,” he added.

While the government recognises the invaluable contributions made by Indian migrant workers to India’s economy and global reputation, it remains cognizant of the challenges and vulnerabilities that they face in foreign lands, the minister said.